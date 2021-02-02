Former Alabama football standout defensive back Shyheim Carter is reportedly expected to return to Tuscaloosa.

Carter started at the “Star” or nickel position for the Crimson Tide during the 2018 and 2019 season. He signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent this past season before joining the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Now, Carter will take a shot in the coaching world. The former Alabama defensive back is expected to return to Alabama as a graduate assistant on Nick Saban’s staff, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Carter’s football IQ was well-regarded during his time playing for the Tide. He’ll have a chance to put his brain to the test on Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa.

In his four years playing for Alabama football, Shyheim Carter totaled 100 tackles and three interceptions in 34 games. His best season came in 2018 when he 43 tackles and two pick-sixes.

Carter played just about every position in the Alabama secondary during his collegiate career. He was one of the Tide’s most versatile defenders of the decade.

It comes as no surprise Carter is taking a shot in the coaching world and Saban’s granting him the opportunity. The Alabama head coach was always complimentary of the standout defensive back during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Saban’s staff has undergone plenty of changes this off-season. Adding Carter to the mix gives the staff a familiar face that knows the ins and outs of the program.