Former Alabama Star Called Out For ‘Hitler’ Admission

Former Alabama star and Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen might have gotten into a little bit of trouble today following comments he made about Adolf Hitler.

During a late-night Twitter AMA, Allen was asked, “You can have dinner with three people, dead or alive. Who are you inviting?” Allen shocked a lot of people by replying, “My grandad, Hitler and [Michael] Jackson.”

The user who asked the question understood the first and last one, but pressed him on wanting meet Hitler. Allen’s explanation was just as bizarre:

“He’s a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did. I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer all my questions honestly,” Allen wrote.

As you can probably imagine, Jonathan Allen is plenty of backlash for that on Twitter. He hasn’t deleted the tweets, and he’s gotten ratio’d to hell on the bird app. Some of the replies are pretty funny though:

“I see why Daron Payne wanted to fight you now,” one fan responded.

“A military genius doesn’t try to invade Russia in the winter,” another fan wrote.

“changed their name to the Commanders and now they think they know military genius when they see it ,” wrote a third.

For the record, Hitler was not a military genius. He was a low-ranking soldier in the German army during World War I and his lack of military knowledge is largely responsible for Nazy Germany losing World War II.

Hopefully Jonathan Allen at least takes that away from this debacle.