Former Alabama Star DeVonta Smith Asked If Tide's Run Is Coming To An End

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a five yard touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a dominant career at the collegiate level, winning two national titles and the Heisman Trophy during his time at Alabama.

During a recent one-on-one interview with Smith, we asked him about his alma mater.

When asked if Alabama's dynasty is coming to an end, Smith had an interesting response.

"I mean things happen," Smith told The Spun. "We can’t sit here and act like other teams don’t have good athletes and good players. It’s the SEC, anyone can go out there and win any given game."

Smith didn't say the Crimson Tide's dominant run is over. However, he didn't exactly say it's still alive either.

Alabama's football team has dealt with a ton of criticism this week due to its recent loss to LSU. At 7-2, it's highly unlikely Nick Saban's squad makes the College Football Playoff this season.

Even though the 2022 season will go down as an underwhelming campaign, Alabama has proven in the past that it won't go down without a fight. With that said, it'd be foolish to write off Saban at this point in time.