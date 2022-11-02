Former Alabama Star Has Honest Expectation For Alabama-LSU Game

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 04: The LSU Tigers offense faces the Alabama Crimson Tide defense at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Alabama star Roman Harper is ready for a battle between his alma mater and LSU this weekend.

Speaking with WAFB's Jacques Doucet this week, Harper had plenty of praise for the Tigers, who are 6-2 and ranked 15th in their first season under Brian Kelly.

“Look, LSU’s a great team. Brian Kelly’s done an amazing job,” Harper said. “Brought in a great staff, and they all believe and understand what they’re trying to get done, and the Brian Kelly experiment is off to a great start. It’s faster than what most people expected. For me personally, I figured it’d be a great situation because I’ve known and I’ve seen Brian Kelly’s success as a head coach. And if you look at the past two head coaches of LSU and think that they’re better than Brian Kelly, you’re telling yourself a lie.

"You take all that with what LSU has, and what they’re been able to bring in such a short time, they’re off to a great start, and this should be a great matchup. It should be a four-quarter game.”

After Kelly and the Tigers lost to Florida State in the season opener, few were expecting the matchup with Alabama to turn into a showdown for SEC West supremacy.

That's exactly what it is though. Alabama and LSU are both 4-1 in SEC play entering Saturday's game, and the winner will have the inside track to a trip to Atlanta for the conference title game in December.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET Saturday night from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. ESPN will broadcast the action.