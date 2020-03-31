Former Alabama Star Landon Collins Has A Message For LSU

Former and current Alabama players find anyway they can to try and take shots at LSU. Landon Collins’ latest tweet is garnering plenty of likes from Tide fans.

Collins has been engaging with Alabama fans on Twitter the past few days with the sports world on hold. One Tide fan asked the former Alabama safety what his favorite highlight was at Alabama. Collins had the perfect reply.

The NFL safety responded, “Beating LSU every year.” The Alabama-LSU rivalry is no joke – the Tide love to beat the Tigers, and vice versa.

Collins got the best of LSU during his three years at Alabama. He’s certainly letting Tigers fans know who was boss when he was on campus:

Beating LSU every year https://t.co/5G34O8kDXY — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 31, 2020

Alabama’s gotten the better of LSU eight out of the past 10 meetings. But it was LSU to score the latest win, taking down the Tide 46-41 in Tuscaloosa this past year. The 2019 edition of the rivalry is one of the best of the all-time series.

Both LSU and Alabama are ushering in new eras next season. The two schools will start new quarterbacks as Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are off to the NFL. Despite winning last season’s national championship, LSU is expected to take a step back while Alabama is expected to win the conference.

The Alabama-LSU rivalry continues to live on – even during the off-season.