Former Alabama Star Not Happy With Play-Calling Tonight

Alabama legend Mark Ingram is furious with the Crimson Tide’s offensive play-calling against Texas A&M right now.

Bryce Young and the Alabama offense trailed 31-27 when it got to the Texas A&M three-yard line. By that point in the game, the Crimson Tide’s rushing attack was humming. But for some strange reason, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien turned to the pass.

Alabama’s three pass plays failed and the Tide had to settle for a field goal to make it a 31-30 game. It was a pretty horrific series of events for the offense, which has traditionally relied on the run in those kind of moments.

Ingram blasted O’Brien and his play-calling via Twitter on Saturday night.

“Can’t believe Coach let them throw three straight that might be worse play calling I ever seen 1st and goal from the 3,” Ingram said on Twitter.

Can’t believe Coach let them throw three straight that might be worse play calling I ever seen 1st and goal from the 3 😂😂🤣🤣 #RollTide anyway 🤗 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) October 10, 2021

We couldn’t agree more. The Texas A&M defense hadn’t stopped Alabama running back Brian Robinson all-night long. He would have scored if Bill O’Brien gave him three chances to get into the end-zone.

Regardless of outcome, fans are going to be criticizing Bill O’Brien here for the next few days. He deserves it. Alabama didn’t look like the Alabama we’ve come to expect these past few years on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide shouldn’t have had an issue with the Aggies.

You can catch the rest of the Alabama-Texas A&M game right now on CBS. The Tide lead the Aggies 38-31 with just minutes remaining.