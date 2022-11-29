Former Alabama Star Takes Shot At Georgia's National Championship

(Photo by Getty Images)

Georgia's win over Alabama in last year's national championship game is still a sore spot for former Tide star Najee Harris.

Last week, Harris was asked about comments his Pittsburgh Steelers teammate George Pickens made about the caliber of defensive players he went up against in practice while at Georgia.

"I'm gonna talk a little s--t, because Georgia, their staff came from Alabama," Harris said, via Brooke Pryor. "Their whole stuff is from us. He got that stuff from us. Really, he [Pickens] is just following the leader. He got his weak ass natty [national championship], let him have that [laughs]."

Harris was asked a follow up on what constitutes Georgia's 2021 national championship as "weak," and he responded by saying how Alabama was without star wideouts John Metchie and Jameson Williams due to injuries.

What's that they say about the SEC? It just means more?

This is just good-natured smack talk from Harris, but the second-year running back can at least counter Pickens' title last year with one of his own against Georgia in 2017 and one over Ohio State in 2020.