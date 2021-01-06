The Heisman trophy is heading to Tuscaloosa. Alabama superstar DeVonta Smith won the prestigious honor Tuesday evening.

Smith beat out Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, his teammate and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask for college football’s top award.

The Alabama wideout was the obvious choice. Smith caught 105 passes for 1,641 yards and 21 total touchdowns in just 12 games this season.

Reactions to Smith’s Heisman victory are flooding the timeline this evening. Plenty of current and former Alabama stars – including former Alabama Heisman winner Mark Ingram, Jalen Hurts, Mack Wilson, Jerry Jeudy and several others – are sending their congratulatory messages to Smith via Twitter.

Check out a few of those reactions below.

LFG SMITTY !! So Happy For You My Brotha! 💯 @DeVontaSmith_6 — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) January 6, 2021

SLIM REAPER!!!! 🐐🐐 — JW (@D1__JW) January 6, 2021

LFG‼️ MY BROTHER‼️I'm bout to cry in here man 💙 — HJR III™💎 (@__RUGGS) January 6, 2021

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) January 6, 2021

Let’s go Smitty!!! You deserve it bro! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #RollTide — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 6, 2021

@DeVontaSmith_6!!! Welcome to the @HeismanTrophy brotherhood!! Go get that natty now fam!!! #RollTide — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 6, 2021

DeVonta Smith is the third Alabama football player to win the Heisman – he joins running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015). Alabama’s three Heisman winners is tied for the fifth-most by a college program in the sport’s history.

With the Heisman in hand, Smith will try and help the Crimson Tide win another championship. The superstar knows what it takes.

Smith hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to beat Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship game. He’ll try and do the same next Monday. Luck is on his side when it comes to Heisman winners playing for the championship.

Heisman winners are 5-3 thus far in the history of the College Football Playoff. Ohio State is 1-0 versus Heisman winners in the playoff, though, thanks to its win over Marcus Mariota and the Ducks in 2015.

Smith and the Crimson Tide take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the championship next Monday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.