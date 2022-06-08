Former Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker has found a new home. On Wednesday, he announced that he's committing to UCF.

Baker entered the NCAA transfer portal after the 2021 season came to an end. He initially wanted to transfer to Kentucky.

However, it was reported in late May that Baker would not be a part of Kentucky's football team.

After revisiting his options, Baker decided that he wants to play for Gus Malzahn.

Baker was a former four-star recruit out of Georgia. He was the No. 34 wide receiver in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

During his two-year stint at Alabama, Baker had nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. To be fair, the Crimson Tide's receiving corps was loaded with proven playmakers like Slade Bolden, John Metchie III and Jameson Williams.

Perhaps a fresh start will allow Baker to reach his full potential.