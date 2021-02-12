The Spun

Former Big Ten Star Reportedly Joining Alabama Coaching Staff

alabama head coach nick saban at the national title gameSANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has reportedly added Jay Valai, a former Big Ten star and Eagles cornerbacks coach, to his coaching staff.

Alabama football has been in search of a new cornerbacks coach ever since Karl Scott’s departure to the NFL. It appears Saban has found his man. College football insider Adam Rittenberg reported Friday afternoon Valai has reportedly joined the Alabama coaching staff.

Sources: #Alabama is expected to hire Jay Valai, most recently #Eagles cornerbacks coach, as cornerbacks coach. Valai spent last season at #Texas, went briefly to #Houston and then the Eagles, but is set to join Nick Saban’s staff as Karl Scott’s replacement at CBs,” Rittenberg tweeted Friday morning. 

This will be Valai’s third gig already this off-season. He started the year with the Houston, then left for the Eagles and will now be joining the Crimson Tide.

Hopefully Jay Valai hasn’t unpacked his bags just yet. The cornerbacks coach is heading to Tuscaloosa. He has big shoes to fill.

Alabama’s previous cornerbacks coach, Karl Scott,  was one of Nick Saban’s best recruiters. He played a key role in persuading high four- and five-star recruits to join Alabama.

Saban places the upmost emphasis on recruiting, and Valai fits the bill. He’s a former Wisconsin star safety, and knows the recruiting process well. He should fit right into Saban’s philosophies.

The Eagles, meanwhile, now have to go on the hunt for a new cornerbacks coach.


