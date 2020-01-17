Former 4-Star Alabama Recruit Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

This time of the year there are a handful of players from almost every program that consider entering the NCAA transfer portal. Unfortunately for the Alabama Crimson Tide, they’ll be losing a former four-star recruit.

Nick Saban already has to deal with a few losses to the NFL Draft. Henry Ruggs III, Jedrick Wills, Jerry Jeudy and Tua Tagovailoa are all forgoing their remaining eligibility.

On the flip side, the Crimson Tide will have Alex Leatherwood, DeVonta Smith, Dylan Moses and Najee Harris back for next season. All four players are starters when healthy.

As for possible departures via the transfer portal, it appears the Crimson Tide will lose offensive tackle Scott Lashley.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, the former four-star recruit has entered the transfer portal.

Lashley was one of the top reserves at offensive tackle for Alabama this past season. Since the left tackle spot will be anchored by Leatherwood next season, it’d be tough for Lashley to crack the starting lineup.

Source: Alabama offensive tackle Scott Lashley has entered the transfer portal. Will be a graduate transfer — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 17, 2020

Coming out of West Point High School, Lashley was the No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 8 recruit from Mississippi, per 247Sports.

Lashley had interest from several SEC programs during his initial recruitment, receiving offers from Arkansas, LSU and Mississippi State.

Stay tuned for updates on Lashley’s transfer decision.