Former Georgia Quarterback: Fans Need To "Stop Being Fooled" By Alabama

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Linebacker Xzavier Dickson #47 of the Alabama Crimson Tide tackles quarterback Aaron Murray #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the SEC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on December 1, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Once again, Alabama has looked flat in an important SEC matchup. At the moment, the Crimson Tide trail to the Ole Miss Rebels.

While some people may believe Alabama is in a funk, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray thinks this year's team just isn't that good.

"We need to stop being fooled by the A on their helmet," Murray tweeted. "This is not a great team this year and extremely undisciplined. We see it every week but we believe it will be different the next game. It is not their year."

From a discipline standpoint, Alabama was only penalized twice for 20 yards in the first half against Ole Miss. That being said, the Crimson Tide have struggled on both sides of the ball.

Alabama's offense recorded 119 total yards in the first half. The ground game has been nonexistent, averaging just 1.6 yards per carry.

As for Alabama's defense, Ole Miss has been able to move the ball up and down the field with relative ease so far. Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins has 61 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

We'll see if Alabama can get back to playing its brand of football in the second half.