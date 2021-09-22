Former Georgia Star’s Comment About Alabama Is Going Viral

Over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide kept its undefeated season alive with a close 31-29 win over the Florida Gators.

Nick Saban and company survived after Florida’s late two-point conversion – which would have tied the game – failed. Elsewhere in the SEC, the Georgia Bulldogs routed the South Carolina Gamecocks by a final score of 40-13.

Following those two games, one former Georgia star is ready to call the Bulldogs the No. 1 team in the country – kind of. Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray tossed out the idea that Georgia “may be the best team in the country.”

Here’s what he said, via 247Sports:

“This is, to me, the best defense I’ve seen Georgia have,” Murray said. “And I know they’ve had some really good ones in the past few years. Alabama had some great defenses, especially from 2009-12. (Georgia’s) defense is right up there with some of the best defenses I’ve seen in the past 10 to 12 years. (They have) speed at every single level and shoot, they’re still missing their starting safety. Just wait till he gets back and see what they can do. But every single position is in the right spot every single time. The schemes are tremendous. Based on what we saw this weekend from Alabama and Florida and then what we saw from Georgia — I don’t know, man, Georgia may be the best team in the country.”

Georgia and Alabama won’t meet each other until the SEC title game – if both teams make it, of course.

Fans will have to wait a few months, then, to find out if Murray is correct.