Former LSU QB TJ Finley Announces 4 Transfer Finalists

LSU quarterback TJ Finley entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. And after a few weeks of weighing his options, he’s narrowed the field to four.

Speaking to AL.com, Finley revealed that Alabama, Auburn, Houston and Penn State are his four finalists. He will make his decision official on Monday at 11 a.m. CST.

As a freshman for LSU in 2020, Finley appeared in five games and had 941 passing yards, five touchdowns and five picks. On the ground he added 34 rushing yards and another touchdown.

When he announced his intention to transfer, he made it clear that staying in the SEC is an option. He said when he announced his transfer that all of the schools he spoke to will let him compete for the starting job.

Via AL.com:

“Each school has given me an opportunity to compete for the starting job,” said Finley, who entered the NCAA transfer portal May 6. “Based on how comfortable I felt with that, I made my decision based off who I felt gave me the best opportunity to be successful.”

But he may find stiff competition if he opts for the Crimson Tide or Tigers over the Cougars or Nittany Lions.

Coming out of high school in 2020, TJ Finley was a three-star prospect and a top-500 recruit in the country per 247Sports. He was the No. 19 pro-style QB in the nation, and the No. 21 prospect from the state of Louisiana.

At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Finley has more than enough physical tools to get the job done.

We’ll find out which school will get a chance to use those tools very soon.