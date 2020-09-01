Former LSU Star Reacts To Nick Saban Leading Player March

Nick Saban made a statement on Monday, yet it had nothing to do with football. On Monday, the Alabama head coach led his players on a march to protect police brutality and social injustice.

Last week, Alabama running back Najee Harris announced the team’s plans on social media. The turnout for this march was fantastic, as Saban and plenty of student-athletes walked from Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility to Foster Auditorium.

Players wore shirts that said “Defend Black Lives” and held signs that said “Stand for something or fall for anything.” Several photos and videos from the march vent viral, as the sports world applauded the Crimson Tide.

Even a former LSU superstar couldn’t help but applaud Alabama for what it did on Monday. Earlier today, K’Lavon Chaisson went on Twitter to share his thoughts on Saban. Despite the two schools’ rivalry, he had nothing but praise for the championship-winning coach.

“The way it should be done,” Chaisson wrote on Twitter. “Much respect to Coach Saban.”

The way it should be done. Much respect to Coach Saban ✊🏾 https://t.co/Kwv2WsCKcM — K’Lavon Chaisson (@S4CKGURU) September 1, 2020

Saban has been very supportive of his student-athletes throughout this entire movement.

Following the march, Saban said “This is what helped me grow in my role as a leader, to listen to the players, to learn from the players and give them opportunities to do things that could impact social change today.”

Kudos to the Alabama football team for using its platform to help make change.