Former NFL GM Identifies ‘This Year’s Justin Herbert’ In Draft

After a record-setting rookie season, Chargers QB Justin Herbert is exactly the kind of prospect that every QB-needy team wants to get in the 2021 NFL Draft. And one former NFL GM believes he knows who that is.

On Monday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst and former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum was asked who this year’s Justin Herbert might be. Tannenbaum asserted that Alabama’s Mac Jones is that guy.

Tannenbaum called Jones “a cross between (49ers QB) Jimmy Garoppolo and (Falcons QB) Matt Ryan”. He believes that Jones’ athleticism and winning pedigree will make him “a front line starter in the NFL.”

“This guy is a cross between Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Ryan,” Tannenbaum said of Jones, via 247Sports. “He’s more athletic than people realize, he’s accurate, he’s a winner, he’s going to go a lot earlier than people realize and he’s going to be a front line starter in the NFL.”

Mac Jones is a polarizing prospect to be sure. Many believe that he isn’t necessarily worth of a first-round pick, while others believe that the perpetually-starved QB market will result in him going top-25 or even top-10 in the NFL Draft.

Jones had only one year as a starter at Alabama, but it was one of the best – if not the best – seasons in Alabama history. He completed 77.4-percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns en route to winning a national title.

Some may attribute that success to an all-world supporting cast that includes several other presumptive first-round picks. DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, Jaylen Waddle and Alex Leatherwood are just a few players with first-round grades.

Could Mac Jones really be the next Justin Herbert?