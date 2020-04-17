Former NFL GM Says “No Way” He’d Take Tua Tagovailoa In Top 10

Tua Tagovailoa was projected as a lock for the No. 1 overall pick just a short year ago. Some even said he was one of the best quarterback prospects ever. But now, many question whether he’s even worthy of a top-10 pick.

Tagovailoa’s injury history remains a major concern ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft next Thursday. Not to mention, many believe the majority of his collegiate success can be contributed to Alabama’s overall roster talent – which is head and shoulders better most teams in college football.

Drafting Tagovailoa comes with its risks, and some NFL Draft experts are extremely pessimistic regarding the Alabama QB’s career trajectory.

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum says there’s “no way” he’d take former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa in the top 10.

“No way, not in the top 10 I can’t Greenie, not with this injury this year,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up,” via Saturday Down South. “This is a very complicated injury. You want to have your own doctors, your own experts, examine the hip. You want to see strength – how strong the hip is, you want to see range of motion. . . . Let’s hope Tua has a great career, but no way am I taking him in the top 10.”

Tannenbaum’s got a point.

Other quarterback prospects – like LSU’S Joe Burrow and Oregon’s Justin Herbert – don’t have the injury risk Tagovailoa carries with him.

But plenty of teams could be willing to take the risk and select Tagovailoa early in the draft. We’ll learn the former Alabama QB’s fate next Thursday at the 2020 NFL Draft.