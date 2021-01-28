Former NFL Scout Names Most Impressive QB At Senior Bowl

With the Senior Bowl in full swing this week, several prospects will have the chance to boost their draft stock. The quarterbacks taking part in this year’s event were all extremely successful at the collegiate level, but now we’ll find out if their skillsets translate to the NFL.

This year’s group of quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl features Ian Book, Sam Ehlinger, Feleipe Franks, Mac Jones, Kellen Mond and Jamie Newman.

After the second practice of the week came to a close, former NFL scout Bucky Brooks revealed which quarterback has been the most impressive thus far at the Senior Bowl.

Brooks believes the early nod goes to Jones, who looked sharp on Wednesday during individual and team drills. He shared his take on the Alabama signal-caller during the latest episode of the ‘Move The Sticks Podcast.’

“They’re up and down but I think Mac Jones is the guy,” Brooks said, via 247Sports. “Coming into it, Mac Jones was the cream of the crop. It was his showcase, and I think it will continue to be. The thing that he brings has been the decision-making ability and the way that he plays the game in terms of being able to throw the ball with touch, timing and anticipation. When you stack him up compared to the other guys that are in attendance, he’s different. I can see why there is fascination and intrigue about his potential. I believe if you put Mac Jones on a good team in the National Football League, he can drive the ball and be a really, really good player.”

It’s not that surprising to see that Jones has separated from the rest of the position group at the Senior Bowl.

Jones was sensational this past season for Alabama, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. The only downside to his game is that he’s not really a great athlete. However, he turned plenty of heads on Wednesday with his accuracy.

NFL insider Matt Miller clearly likes what he’s seeing from the Davey O’Brien Award winner, as he tweeted “Mac Jones has been very impressive during team portions today.”

Current draft projections have Jones going in the middle of the first round.