Last week, three-star cornerback Devonta Smith backed off his pledge to Ohio State after three months. Now, he has a new home.

Smith announced a commitment to Alabama a short time ago, as many expected he would. The Crimson Tide have long been involved in the Cincinnati native’s recruitment, and multiple experts were predicting he’d land in Tuscaloosa.

“GPS done found a better way,” Smith wrote in his tweet revealing the commitment. He is the ninth pledge for the Crimson Tide in the 2021 cycle.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Smith is the No. 12 rising senior in Ohio and the No. 30 cornerback in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Smith originally committed to Ohio State on March 16 and was set to officially visit Columbus in June before COVID-19 hit. However, on June 25, he announced he was reopening his recruitment.

“First off, I would truly like to thank Coach Day and Coach Coombs, along with the rest of Ohio State’s staff for everything,” Smith said. “From the time I joined the family it’s been nothing but love and something I will never forget. I would like to announce that I will be reopening my recruitment. My family and I have chosen to weigh my options and make sure I’m making the best decision for my future.”

While no Buckeye fans will be happy to lose Devonta Smith to Alabama, they can at least take solace in the fact that their team still has the top-ranked recruiting class in the country.