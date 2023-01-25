Former SEC Coach 'Not' Candidate For Alabama Offensive Coordinator

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Alabama offensive coordinator vacancy.

However, according to ESPN's Chris Low, Mullen is not interested in joining the Crimson Tide.

"In talking to several close to the situation, Dan Mullen is not a candidate for @AlabamaFTBL’s OC job," Low tweeted. "Mullen has enjoyed the time away from coaching to be with his family and also wants to concentrate on his TV career as a football analyst."

Mullen spent this past season as an analyst on ESPN. He was the head coach at Florida from 2018-21 and Mississippi State from 2009-17, compiling an overall record of 103-61 with 11 bowl appearances.

Alabama is looking for a new offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien left Tuscaloosa this week to take the same role with the New England Patriots.

O'Brien had called plays for the Crimson Tide the last two seasons.