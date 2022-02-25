The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former SEC DC Reportedly Considering Joining Alabama Staff

Alabama v Texas A&MCOLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Over the years, we’ve seen Nick Saban make a living out of adding former head coaches and coordinators who have struggled elsewhere to his staff at Alabama.

Todd Grantham, who was fired as the Florida defensive coordinator during the 2021 season, might be the latest example of this hiring trend. According to Football Scoop, Grantham is weighing an offer to join Saban’s staff.

The 55-year-old reportedly has received multiple job overs in recent months, but working with Saban is “likely to win out.”

Grantham was Florida’s defensive coordinator from 2018 until his firing on November 7, 2021. Prior to that, he spent one season running the defense at Mississippi State.

Grantham was also the defensive coordinator at Georgia (2010-13) and Louisville (2014-16). Before landing with the Bulldogs, he spent a decade in the NFL with four different teams, including a stint as defensive coordinator from the Cleveland Browns from 2005-07.

A Virginia Tech alum, Grant began his coaching career as the defensive ends and inside linebackers coach at his alma mater in 1990.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.