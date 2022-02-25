Former SEC DC Reportedly Considering Joining Alabama Staff

Over the years, we’ve seen Nick Saban make a living out of adding former head coaches and coordinators who have struggled elsewhere to his staff at Alabama.

Todd Grantham, who was fired as the Florida defensive coordinator during the 2021 season, might be the latest example of this hiring trend. According to Football Scoop, Grantham is weighing an offer to join Saban’s staff.

The 55-year-old reportedly has received multiple job overs in recent months, but working with Saban is “likely to win out.”

Sources: Todd Grantham considering offer to join Nick Saban's staff https://t.co/jHzTqb4xjg via @JohnDBrice1 — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) February 25, 2022

Grantham was Florida’s defensive coordinator from 2018 until his firing on November 7, 2021. Prior to that, he spent one season running the defense at Mississippi State.

Grantham was also the defensive coordinator at Georgia (2010-13) and Louisville (2014-16). Before landing with the Bulldogs, he spent a decade in the NFL with four different teams, including a stint as defensive coordinator from the Cleveland Browns from 2005-07.

A Virginia Tech alum, Grant began his coaching career as the defensive ends and inside linebackers coach at his alma mater in 1990.