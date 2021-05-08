Former Tennessee Star LB Henry To’oto’o Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee star linebacker Henry To’oto’o won’t have to leave the SEC to continue his college football career.

To’oto’o, who entered the NCAA transfer portal back in January, announced on Saturday that he has chosen to transfer to Alabama over Ohio State. The 2019 freshman All-American will be eligible immediately in Tuscaloosa–if the SEC waives its intraconference transfer rule.

Landing To’oto’o is just another major recruiting coup for Nick Saban. Late last month, there was some speculation that the former four-star recruit was “a lock” to wind up at OSU.

Instead, he’ll suit up for the Crimson Tide in 2021. To’oto’o has three years of eligibility remaining and will no doubt be a major boost to the Alabama defense.

“I thank you for everything Heavenly Father, ROLL TIDE,” To’oto’o wrote in his Instagram announcement today.

To’oto’o was the No. 44 overall recruit in the 2019 class according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. As a true freshman, he compiled 72 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

In 10 games in 2020, To’oto’o racked up 76 stops, including 10 tackles for loss, to go along with one sack, one interception and three passes defensed.

He’ll have the chance to face his former team in 2021 when Tennessee plays in Tuscaloosa on October 23.