Former Tennessee Staffer Reportedly Hired By Nick Saban

It looks like Jeremy Pruitt won’t be rejoining Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, but another of his former Tennessee staffers will.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Alabama are hiring former Tennessee staffer Todd Watson in a support staff role. At Tennessee, Watson served as the school’s director of football operations for the first two years, before being named director of football programming in 2020. He also briefly served as the interim defensive line coach this past year.

Prior to joining the Vols as director of football operations in 2018, Watson spent three seasons at Troy. He worked as the Director of Operations and High School Relations from 2015 to 2017 before Jeremy Pruitt brought him on board.

Before Troy, Watson was a high school coach in Alabama for over a decade. As head coach of Foley High School for 10 years, Watson coached a number of future Alabama players, including Julio Jones and D.J. Fluker.

Todd Watson won’t be the only former Tennessee employee joining Nick Saban at Alabama though. Former Tennessee running backs coach Jay Graham is set to join the Crimson Tide too.

There aren’t many places better at improving your reputation as a coach than Alabama. Tons of Saban’s assistants have gotten bigger and better jobs over the past few years.

As for their former boss, Jeremy Pruitt, he is taking his talents north and joining the New York Giants. Perhaps he’ll be taking the Bret Bielema route, spending a year in the pros before another Power Five head coaching job becomes available.

