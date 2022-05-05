Alabama Freshman Has Reportedly Entered Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 6: Members of the Alabama Crimson Tide take the field before the game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Alabama's offensive line took a minor hit this Thursday. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, former three-star recruit Dayne Shor has entered the transfer portal.

Shor was the No. 33 offensive tackle and No,. 395 overall recruit from the 2022 class, per 247Sports. He received over 30 offers during his recruitment period.

Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and several other schools pursued Shor, but he ultimately decided to join Nick Saban's squad. He committed to the Crimson Tide on July 31.

Fast forward to the present day, and Shor is ready to revisit his options.

Shor, a Georgia native, could potentially consider going back home to play for the Bulldogs. That being said, there's no indication as to where he will go next.

Plenty of Power Five programs should be interested in Shor's services though, especially since he has four years of eligibility left.

It'll be fascinating to see where Shor takes his talents.