Xavian Sorey, a four-star linebacker from the 2021 recruiting class, announced important news on Saturday morning regarding his recruitment. There are only five teams remaining in the sweepstakes for the Graceville High School product.

Sorey is the No. 64 overall recruit and No. 5 outside linebacker from the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He received 22 scholarship offers up this point, which includes a plethora of Power Five programs.

If there were any questions about which conference Sorey would end up in, the four-star recruit answered them by trimming his list of suitors down to only SEC schools.

The five schools still in the hunt for Sorey’s commitment are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU. It’s an excellent list of programs for him to choose from.

247Sports’ crystal ball predictions have Sorey committing to the Crimson Tide. Playing for Nick Saban would be a smart decision, especially when you consider the school’s history of developing linebackers.

Staying close to home might appeal to Sorey as well. In the event that’s what he desires, the Gators could be the right team for the four-star linebacker.

Florida and LSU have already built strong recruiting classes for the 2021 cycle, so adding Sorey would be the proverbial cherry on top.

Regardless of which school he chooses from his top five, Sorey will have the opportunity to play against elite competition in the SEC.