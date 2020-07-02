Fox Sports College Football Analysts Name The Best Conference In CFB

The SEC is still king of college football for now, but the Big Ten is starting to catch up.

The Fox Sports college football analysts – made up of Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone – released their ranking of the Power Five conferences. To no surprise, the SEC was the unanimous No. 1.

The SEC has three to four legitimate national championship contenders each year – 2020’s no different. Alabama’s the favorite to win the conference title and one of the favorites to win the national championship. LSU, Georgia, Florida and Auburn should all be in the conference race and playoff hunt as well.

The Big Ten is fast approaching the SEC in regards to conference rankings. Ohio State is the class of the conference, but it’s safe to say the Big Ten may be the deepest conference in college football with teams like Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin all vying for the conference title.

Our Big Noon Kickoff crew unanimously voted the @SEC the No. 1 conference in the country! Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/J4IjR4xF6L — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 2, 2020

Fox Sports’ college football analysts agree the Big 12 is the third-best conference in college football, thanks to the Oklahoma Sooners. Lincoln Riley’s squad is carrying the conference. The next major step for the program is to win the Big 12’s first playoff game. The Sooners are win-less in post-season play since the playoff’s inception.

The ACC checks in at No. 4 in Fox Sports’ ranking, thanks to the Clemson Tigers. There’s no ACC teams making a whole lot of noise behind Clemson.

The Pac-12 is widely recognized as the worst Power Five conference in the country. USC’s drop-off has hurt the conference in a major way. But Oregon appears to be running away from the pack and could help boost the Pac-12’s brand in coming years.