Look: Georgia Is The Betting Favorite Over Alabama

Alabama and Georgia will meet again on Jan. 10 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The spread for this matchup has already been revealed, and it’s somewhat surprising.

The Bulldogs have actually opened up as 2.5-point favorites over the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

During last night’s Orange Bowl, SuperBookSports released an early look at the betting line for the Alabama-Georgia rematch. At that time, the projection had Georgia as a 1.5-point favorite.

Even though Alabama defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, oddsmakers are rolling with Kirby Smart’s squad. It’s hard to blame them after watching the Bulldogs win their semifinal game in such dominant fashion.

In order for Georgia to avenge its recent loss to Alabama, it must get an efficient performance from Stetson Bennett. Last time around, he had three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bennett looked really sharp against Michigan in the Orange Bowl. He’ll need to have a similar performance on Jan. 10 against Alabama.

It’s worth noting that Alabama won’t have star wideout John Metchie III in the CFP National Championship. He suffered a torn ACL in the previous meeting. Before he went down with that injury, he had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown against Georgia’s defense.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Georgia rematch is 8 p.m. ET.