Georgia Wide Receiver Criticized For His Transfer Decision

After two years at Georgia with a national championship on his resume, Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton decided to transfer. But his decision is upsetting some Georgia fans.

Burton recently announced that he is transferring to Alabama. While Crimson Tide fans quickly welcomed the former four-star prospect into the fold, SEC Network analyst Chris Doering was one of many to express distaste for the move.

Appearing on SiriusXM, Doering said he expected Burton to have a big part in Georgia’s offense in 2022. He also believes that Burton is another example of a player transferring to avoid having to face adversity.

“I don’t like it,” Doering said, via Saturday Down South. “I don’t like it for a lot of different reasons. This is a guy who, as a freshman, was one of their go-to players… This is a guy who has been targeted a lot and was supposed to be the focal point of the passing game, especially once George Pickens went out. I know he dealt with some injuries in the offseason. But this is a really talented guy that had some great playing opportunities that was going to be a good upper class receiver for Georgia’s offense heading into this season.

“For him to decide to leave… the ability to transfer like this is going to prevent some of these kids from going through experiences that are going to help them mature, help them grow, help them deal with adversity… I don’t know what went down, but it is disappointing as a fan of the league, to see this guy hop from one team to another.”

Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton announced on Sunday that he is transferring to SEC foe Alabama.@ChrisDoering is not a fan of the decision. Are you? pic.twitter.com/vphsRcC8Ta — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) January 26, 2022

In two seasons at Georgia, Jermaine Burton had 53 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. He appeared in 22 games and had just two games with more than four receptions.

But Burton made a big impact in the Orange Bowl against Michigan. He had one reception: A 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter that cemented Georgia’s trip to the national title game.

Against Alabama, Burton had two receptions for 28 yards in what was his final game of his tenure at Georgia.

Does Burton deserve the criticism he’s receiving?