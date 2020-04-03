Governor Of Alabama Addresses 2020 College Football Season

A majority of the people in the United States are staying in their homes to help stop the spread of coronavirus and keep their loved ones healthy.

In the past month, most sports organizations have either postponed or canceled events. The NBA, NHL and MLB are all on hold as the country deals with a significant health crisis.

College football fans have been left wondering if the 2020 season will continue as scheduled. Campuses around the country canceled spring sports and more have done the same for their summer camps as well.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced a stay at home order for the state. The order will kick into place on Saturday afternoon. Later, she addressed the upcoming college football season.

“If you’re eager for a fall football season coming up, what we’re doing today gives us a better chance of being able to do that as well,” Ivey said.

Gov. Kay Ivey says that the state must take this "deadly seriously." "If you're eager for a fall football season coming up, what we're doing today gives us a better chance of being able to do that as well," she says. — Chip Brownlee (@ByChipBrownlee) April 3, 2020

Earlier today, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he has “no doubt” the 2020 season will go on as planned.

Of course, we don’t really know what will happen.

College programs around the country have a few more months to figure out what they want to do in regard to fall sports.