Greg McElroy: Alabama Will Be "Motivated" For Iron Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama and Auburn will square off at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This season hasn't gone according to plan for Alabama. Nick Saban's squad will enter the Iron Bowl with two losses.

With the Crimson Tide's chances of making the College Football Playoff this year very slim, it's fair to wonder how motivated they'll be to face the Tigers.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, however, doesn't believe there'll be a lack of motivation this Saturday. He explained why on his "Always College Football" show.

“I think they’re going to be pretty motivated," McElroy said. "A lot of people have questioned. A lot of people have doubted. A lot of people have wondered. When are we going to see the Alabama of old? I don’t know if you’ll see it in this game. I don’t know if you’ll see it this season. But it does feel for many guys that will be playing their final game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, that they want to leave on a high note.”

This Saturday's game could very well be the last one Bryce Young ever plays in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama will enter the Iron Bowl as double-digit favorites. That makes sense considering how disappointing Auburn has been this season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.