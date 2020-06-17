Greg McElroy Doesn’t Think Mac Jones vs. Jamie Newman Is Debatable

Although the 2020 college football season hasn’t kicked off just yet, analyst from around the country think Georgia can finally take that next step and win a national title.

The reason? Transfer quarterback Jamie Newman. He started for Wake Forest last season and most analysts think he has what it takes to compete for the Heisman Trophy and lead the Bulldogs to the promised land.

Add former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy to the mix. During this week’s on Atlanta-based radio show “Xtra 1063” McElroy discussed the difference between Newman and Crimson Tide QB Mac Jones.

Despite his connection to Alabama, McElroy said the two are not “comparable.” He likes Jamie Newman by quite a bit.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“I think Newman’s way more talented. I mean, I don’t even think it’s really, I don’t think it’s really comparable just given Jamie Newman’s upside. I mean, guys, we’re talking top five pick upside here. I mean, he has that kind of upside — he’s ridiculous. There are some nuances to his game that he needs to learn, but just as far as talent is concerned, there’s not many out there and college football like him.”

Newman racked up 2,868 yards passing, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go along with 574 yards rushing and six scores during the 2019 season.

Jake Fromm led the Bulldogs to a national title as a freshman, but couldn’t get the Bulldogs over the hump. Newman comes in with plenty of hype and McElroy clearly thinks he’s the real deal.

Can he lead the team to an SEC title?