Greg McElroy Says 1 Criticism Of Mac Jones Is ‘Unfair’

Mac Jones remains one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. After an electric junior season at Alabama, the 22-year-old looks ready to make the leap to the pros.

However, Jones has received mixed reviews from some NFL scouts, with one of the major criticisms being the fact that he had a strong supporting cast around him in Tuscaloosa. As a result, some remain unconvinced that former Alabama quarterback will be able to make it work without talent around him.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy spoke about that criticism during Jones’ workout at the Crimson Tide Pro Day on Tuesday and said that those critiques were “unfair” to the young quarterback.

“The biggest thing that he’s gonna have to battle — and it’s not fair because there’s nothing he can do about it — is was he the result of a remarkably good supporting cast or was he the reason why the supporting cast was remarkably good? That, I think, is a balance that every quarterback from an elite program has to deal with,” McElroy said on the SEC Network broadcast of Alabama’s Pro Day, per 247 Sports.

The ESPN analyst expanded on his remark by explaining everything the Jones did well last year, regardless of the talent around him.

“He always had a perfect pocket. Not always, but most of the time had a really perfect pocket behind the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line. He had a super elite group of wide receivers around him. He had an elite running back at his disposal. He had a super elite play caller in Steve Sarkisian at his disposal as well. So people will try to pick at him and ask the question, ‘Was he the reason for Alabama’s success, or was Alabama in a plug-and-play situation where they could have put any quarterback in there and they would’ve had a great year?’ I think it’s really unfair, and I think if anybody really did their homework and looked at the location on the throws, looked at the movement that he made in the pocket, looked at his ability to consistently pull off down-the-field throws, throws that I would consider to be low percentage — they weren’t low percentage for Mac. He was able to do so effortlessly against the best competition in America week-in and week-out.”

Time will tell if NFL teams hold Jones’s talented supporting cast at Alabama against him in late April at the 2021 NFL Draft.