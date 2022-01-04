Greg McElroy Reveals His Pick For Alabama vs. Georgia

The College Football Playoff national championship game is still six days away, but Greg McElroy is ready to make his pick for the title contest.

Unsurprisingly, the former Alabama quarterback is taking the Crimson Tide.

McElroy explained on Monday’s episode of “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” that he couldn’t justify picking Georgia because of the program’s horrendous track record against Alabama as of late. The Bulldogs have lost their last seven meetings with the Crimson Tide, with the latest defeat coming at the SEC Championship game last month.

“I cannot pick Georgia in this game, I’ll make my pick now. I’m picking Alabama, I don’t know how you can pick Georgia,” McElroy said on the show. “I understand why people might be able to see through that, but man, I’ve also witnessed Bama beat Georgia cnvincingly a few times. I just can’t go that far. I understand it, I get it, but, I can’t make that decision.”

Paul Finebaum talks biggest difference in Alabama-Georgia, part II; Greg McElroy makes pick https://t.co/HMtOsv8UYP — Izzy Gould (@IzzyGould) January 3, 2022

McElroy might be sticking by his former program, but Alabama is a three-point underdog to Georgia a week out from the game. That came as quite a surprise to many, considering the Crimson Tide blasted the Bulldogs, 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum explained that the major difference for the title contest could be that Alabama won’t have star receiver John Metchie. Even so, he recognized that the Crimson Tide have a clear coaching advantage.

“I think conventional wisdom would say it won’t be the same game,” Finebaum said on McElroy’s show. “Still not really certain what is going to change dramatically. It’s obvious — what’s the big difference between today and a month ago? It’s probably John Metchie. We saw indications of that Friday afternoon in Dallas. But I think the build-up will be similar other than there really is a lot of pressure on Georgia. You never can say that Alabama is playing with house money, but they have beaten Georgia.

“Whether a rematch or sequel is an advantage or disadvantage can be debated until the end of time, but the coaching matchup clearly favors one team and I think we all know which one that is.”

College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10. The game will air on ESPN.