Greg McElroy Reveals What He Likes Most About Bryce Young

Greg McElroy knows a thing or two about being the quarterback at Alabama.

The signal caller for Nick Saban's first national championship team in Tuscaloosa, McElroy shared his opinion this week on Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide's current quarterback.

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy last year, is aiming to be the field general for Saban's seventh national title winner at 'Bama and eighth overall.

“What I like most about him is his instincts,” McElroy said about Young on College Football Live. “If you’re going to be a top-level quarterback at the college level, you can throw it, you can run it, you can be accurate pushing the ball down the field…those are requirements.

“But what he does really well is he senses pressure,” McElroy continued. “He understands what his answers are within the offense and he gets the ball out of his hands.”

Young threw for a remarkable 47 touchdowns against only seven interceptions in 2021, leading Alabama to the SEC Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The goal for 2022 is to win another conference title and to finish the job in the national title game this time around.