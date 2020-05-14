Gus Malzahn Sums Up His Relationship With Nick Saban

There are certain rivalries that go beyond the field. The bad blood between Alabama and Auburn is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly – even during the offseason.

Nick Saban has been dominant as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. His five championships in Tuscaloosa have made him a target for any rival program in the SEC. As for Gus Malzahn, he’s been quite successful with the Tigers.

Malzahn sat down with Brandon Marcello of 247Sports to discuss his relationship with Saban over the years. Though they’re fierce competitors on the sidelines, there is a certain level of respect between them.

It’s unlikely that Malzahn and Saban suddenly become best friends when they retire from coaching, but they’ve done an excellent job being professional amidst one of the most intense rivalries in sports.

Here’s what Malzahn had to say about his relationship with Saban, via 247Sports:

“I can’t remember the first time,” Malzahn said when asked about his first encounter with Saban. “I think we talked a little bit over the phone when I was the coordinator at Tulsa. He’s professional. It’s a rivalry, but it’s a professional relationship.”

Malzahn also joked about potentially going on a fishing trip with Saban, saying “No fishing trips. I don’t fish anyway.”

As great as it is to hear Malzahn talk about Saban in such a positive manner, he’ll have to watch his back when the regular season comes around.

Last season, Auburn stunned Alabama to win the Iron Bowl. We’ll see if Saban’s program can return the favor this fall.