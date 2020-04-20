Gus Malzahn Shares His Thoughts On Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

As head coach of Alabama’s arch-rival, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn knows Tua Tagovailoa well. He saw firsthand in 2018 just how deadly the southpaw can be.

In Tua’s only career appearance against AU, he threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns while adding a rushing score in Alabama’s 52-21 win. This year, Auburn was fortunate to miss out on facing Tua, who had suffered a season-ending hip injury just two weeks earlier.

Earlier today, Malzahn joined Lance Medow on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Sirius XM to discuss the star quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. He coached against Tua, LSU’s Joe Burrow and Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

Malzahn made it clear he’s a fan of Tua, who is likely to be the second quarterback taken in the first round on Thursday, potentially among the first five picks.

“If you watch enough film on him…the more film you watch on him, the more you’re impressed with him,” Malzhan said, via 247Sports. “He’s unbelievably accurate. He can really extend pays. He protects the football. He throws a great deep ball. He’s scary. When you try to game plan around that guy, it’s really scary because he’s so…he gets the ball out quick, he doesn’t take sacks and I’ve always been a big fan of him and I think he’s going to be a good pro too.”

ICYMI: Auburn's @CoachGusMalzahn gave @LanceMedow his impressions of the top 3 QBs projected to go in the #NFLDraft after he coached against all 3 in their collegiate careers pic.twitter.com/0jauQdvHjt — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) April 19, 2020

After coming off the bench to rescue the Crimson Tide in the national championship game as a freshman, Tua turned in an outrageous sophomore season in 2018.

Completing 69 percent of his passes, he threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading Alabama to another SEC crown and an appearance in the national title game.

In only nine games in 2019, Tua hit on 71.4 percent of his attempts for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns against only three interceptions.