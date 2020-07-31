Paul Finebaum Reacts To Death Of Harvey Updyke

On Thursday night, the news broke that Harvey Updyke, the Alabama fan who infamously poisoned trees at Toomer’s Corner at Auburn, passed away at 71 years old. Paul Finebaum reflected on the passing of one of his most infamous callers today.

Updyke’s son told AL.com that his father passed away due to natural causes. His father quickly became a huge talking point in the college football world for admitting to Paul Finebaum that he poisoned Auburn’s iconic trees after Alabama lost the 2010 Iron Bowl.

“The weekend after the Iron Bowl, I went to Auburn because I lived 30 miles away, and I poisoned the two Toomer’s trees,” Updyke told Finebaum. “I put Spike 80DF in ‘em. They’re not dead yet, but they definitely will die.”

On Friday morning, Finebaum was asked to share his thoughts on Updyke passing away. He provided some insight on Updyke’s love for Alabama football.

Here’s what Finebaum had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“Well, naturally, I mean, you’re sad but I mean this was someone, the likes of which I’ve never encountered,” Finebaum said on the show. “Harvey Updyke’s dog was named Nick Saban. His oldest son was named Bear, his second daughter was named Crimson Tide – Tyde. He wanted to name his third child, Allie, Ally Bama, but his wife finally said that was enough. He was consumed with Alabama.”

Back in 2013, Updyke was ordered by the court to pay $800,000 in restitution fees for poisoning the trees.

Updyke’s actions nearly a decade ago were definitely unwarranted, but it goes to show how intense the rivalry between Alabama and Auburn has been for generations.

Our thoughts are with the Updyke family during this time.