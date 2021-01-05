The Heisman Trophy Ceremony Is Tonight – Here’s When To Watch

Tonight, we will finally learn the winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy. It could wind up being a historic night, with Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith entering the day as the heavy favorite to take home the award.

Smith has been absolutely incredible for Alabama football, and has only ramped things up since his fellow star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle went down with a broken ankle.

Smith has 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns on the year, and has scored 22 total times this season. Against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, he went for 130 yards and three scores on seven receptions from fellow Heisman finalist Mac Jones.

The two Alabama stars are joined by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask as finalists for college football’s biggest honor. Tonight’s virtual ceremony, delayed from its normal place right after college football’s conference championship games, will broadcast on ESPN from the network’s studio in Bristol, Conn. at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

talked to some folks about devonta smith and why today’s gotta be the day for another wide receiver to win the heisman https://t.co/HbVNfWlJ2S — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) January 5, 2021

We already know how the voting below those top four candidates shook out. Another Alabama superstar, running back Najee Harris, finished fifth in voting, followed by Iowa State RB Breece Hall, Ohio State QB Justin Fields, BYU QB Zach Wilson, Notre Dame QB Ian Book, and Florida TE Kyle Pitts.

Smith would be the first wide receiver to win the award since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. Another Wolverines, Charles Woodson, was the last non-quarterback or running back to win the award, way back in 1997. Smith is trying to be just the third receiver to win the award in its history.

Many have clamored for players of other positions to have a better shot at what has been largely a quarterback award in recent years. Without a star like Jones, Lawrence, or Trask really setting themselves apart from the pack this year, it looks like we’re on the verge of that wish getting granted, and DeVonta Smith is absolutely worthy of this year’s Heisman Trophy.