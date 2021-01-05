Tim Tebow Names His Top 2 For The Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy will be handed out tonight. For one of the former recipients of the award, Tim Tebow, he thinks it should come down to the two Alabama teammates who are atop the odds to win it, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones. The two Crimson Tide stars are finalists for the award, along with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Florida QB Kyle Trask.

Smith is being considered the favorite to win the award, heading into tonight’s virtual ceremony. He has 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns on the year, with additional touchdowns as a rusher and return man.

Jones has also been sensational, putting together one of the most efficient seasons in recent memory. He’s completing 77-percent of his throws for 4,036 yards, 36 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Both players, along with fifth-place Heisman finisher Najee Harris, will look to knock off Ohio State in the national championship.

“I honestly believe this is one of the hardest years because all four are deserving, but I really believe the top two have to be Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith,” Tebow said on SportsCenter this afternoon. “I know they’re teammates and one’s throwing to the other one. But, I mean, when you look at it, what DeVonta did, it’s silly. And he was double-covered most of the year and he still made a crazy amount of plays.”

“But then you go to Mac Jones and he’s got the top QBR in the history of the metric,” Tebow continued. “Do you know how hard that is? The history of us keeping that stat, he has the best of all time. I mean, it’s just so hard to pick between these guys.

“You go back and forth, back and forth, and I really feel like a lot of people will probably give the nod to DeVonta, maybe just because of what he did on special teams and because he was double-covered a lot. So I think what these guys did is unbelievable and they’re all deserving, and that’s why it’s really hard just to pick one.”

Tebow then turned to Ohio State’s task with dealing the Jones-to-Smith combo next Monday. He believes the Buckeyes need to worry about pressuring Jones, the way they did with Lawrence last weekend, because effectively covering Smith has proven impossible just about everyone this year.

Tonight’s Heisman ceremony begins at 7 p.m. ET.