WR Henry Ruggs Shares His Raiders Jersey Number

One of the most surprising selections of the 2020 NFL Draft took place during the first round, as the Las Vegas Raiders selected Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 overall pick. It wasn’t stunning to see him come off the board early, but it was a little shocking that he was the first wideout taken.

Ruggs had an impressive career at Alabama, finishing his junior season with 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. His game-changing speed was put on display at the NFL Combine, when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds.

Due to his production with the Crimson Tide and unreal athleticism, Ruggs flew up draft boards. Clearly, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden thought the Alabama product was worthy of being taken with a top-15 pick in the draft.

Although we’re only a few days removed from the 2020 NFL Draft, it didn’t take very long for Ruggs to decide which jersey number to wear in Vegas. He announced on Twitter that he’ll continue to wear No. 11 as he makes the jump over to the NFL.

The Raiders didn’t just add Ruggs to their offense in this year’s draft. On Day 3, the front office used mid-round selections on Lynn Bowden and Bryan Edwards.

While all three pieces should provide a spark for an offense that needs playmakers, the pressure will be on Ruggs to immediately contribute.

Ruggs has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, which makes sense from an athletic standpoint.

Alabama fans, how do you think Ruggs will fare in Vegas?