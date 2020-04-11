Henry Ruggs Was “Displeased” After Running 4.27 40-Yard Dash

Former Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs ran the fastest time at the 2020 NFL scouting combine. But that blazing speed wasn’t fast enough, according to Ruggs’ standards.

The projected first round pick in the upcoming draft was “a little disappointed” after running a 4.27 time in the 40-yard dash. Ruggs had high hopes to break the all-time 40-yard dash record – a 4.22 time set by John Ross in 2016.

The .05 time differential doesn’t make a big difference whatsoever. But for Ruggs, it does.

After failing to hit his goal, the former Alabama receiver went and re-watched his 40-yard dash to spot things he could’ve done differently. Turns out, there’s a few things Ruggs could’ve done better to improve his time.

“I actually was a little disappointed,” Ruggs said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, via Pro Football Talk. “Just a lot of technical things I did during the run. . . . But I’m still glad to be known as one of the fastest ever. . . . After the re-start I was thinking a lot and didn’t really come out of my start like I wanted to, didn’t really come out fluid, and didn’t really push on my first two steps,” Ruggs said. “Then, running with my hands closed kind of tensed me up so I couldn’t really open up like I wanted to.”

NFL teams certainly aren’t concerned about his speed – even if Ruggs is disappointed.

The former Alabama receiver is expected to be a major home-run threat for the team that drafts him.

Ruggs will find out his NFL fate at the NFL Draft with the first round set to take place on Apr. 23rd.