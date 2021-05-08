College Football World Reacts To Henry To’oto’o Transfer

Tennessee linebacker Henry To’oto’o has been on the wrong side of the Third Saturday in October throughout his career. Now, he may get the chance to smoke a victory cigar this fall, after his decision to transfer over to Alabama.

To’oto’o was a highly-regarded four-star recruit out of California during his first go-around as a recruit, when he ultimately committed to the Vols. He was the No. 44 overall recruit and No. 3 outside linebacker in the 2019 class, per 247Sports.

His career got off to a fast start, as he earned freshman All-American honors in 2019. He followed that up with a solid sophomore season, putting up 76 tackles (10 for loss), a sack, an interception, and three passes defensed. Now, he’ll have three years to continue that production in Tuscaloosa.

At the outset of his transfer, Ohio State looked to have the leg up. Instead, he’s heading to one of Tennessee’s biggest rivals. It’s a pretty big blow to the Vols, as many have noted.

As tends to be the case in college football, the rich get richer. When it comes to Nick Saban, that is basically law.

One of the big focuses for Henry To’oto’o and Alabama is now the SEC potentially passing the one-year transfer exception for players within the conference. That would allow him to compete right away.

Given his choice of Alabama over another powerhouse program like Ohio State, one has to imagine he and the Crimson Tide are confident in it passing.

Alabama football hosts Tennessee on Oct. 23 this fall. That game is always circled on calendars in Tuscaloosa and Knoxville, but this may give it a little more juice if possible.