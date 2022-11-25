Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For The Iron Bowl

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide argues with head linesman GA Gus Morris III while taking on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 24, 2007 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Alabama and Auburn will renew their rivalry this Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It's possible the weather will play a huge factor in this game.

Stephanie Walker of WVTM13 provided an update on the weather forecast for this year's edition of the Iron Bowl.

Walker said widespread showers could move toward Tuscaloosa during the fourth quarter of the Alabama-Auburn game.

"Cloudy, breezy & mild at kickoff for the #IronBowl," Walker tweeted. "There is a slight chance for a passing shower, but it looks like the majority of the game should be rain free. More widespread showers could move in toward the end of the game or shortly thereafter."

Sloppy weather conditions may favor Auburn simply because that may prevent Alabama quarterback Bryce Young from making countless jaw-dropping plays with his arm.

That being said, Alabama remains heavy favorites for this game. The Crimson Tide have been a better team throughout this season.

Kickoff for the Iron Bowl is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.