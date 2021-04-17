How Bryce Young Performed In First Half Of Alabama’s Spring Game

Alabama appears to have already found its next star quarterback, and his name is Bryce Young. The five-star freshman shined during the Crimson Tide’s spring game on Saturday.

Alabama has a good thing going at quarterback these past few years. Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones are the last three Tide starters, and it looks like Young will be the next to take over the position.

The five-star out of Southern California put on a show during Saturday’s scrimmage. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown in just one half of play. Young displayed pin-point accuracy and looked comfortable in the pocket.

Bryce Young's first half stats during the Alabama spring game: — 16 of 26

— 251 yards

— 59-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Latu — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 17, 2021

Here’s a look at a few of Young’s first half highlights.

Bryce Young can do some freaky stuff in the pocket 👀 pic.twitter.com/MVHzPE51pT — Max Olson (@max_olson) April 17, 2021

Bryce Young and Cameron Latu have now hooked up for touchdowns in each of Alabama’s three spring scrimmages. Connected for two in the first scrimmage, then one last week and now one already today. pic.twitter.com/yiQ1Q6iLT0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 17, 2021

The ball placement by Bryce Young 😳pic.twitter.com/fJ2gGEJDS2 — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) April 17, 2021

It doesn’t look like Nick Saban is going to have a tough time replacing Mac Jones. Bryce Young looks poised to be the next star for the Crimson Tide.

Young isn’t a dual-threat like Hurts was or a pure pocket-passer like Jones. Instead, he relates more to Tagovailoa, who is capable of using his legs when needed but likes to remain in the pocket. Young’s stature is also similar to that of Tagovailoa’s.

One of the questions for Alabama this upcoming season is at receiver. The Tide lost both DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to the NFL. They’ll have to find a few star replacements to help out Young in 2021.