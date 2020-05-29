4-Star OLB Ian Jackson Announces Commitment Decision

2021 four-star linebacker Ian Jackson is one of the top athletes in Alabama, and a prospect with NFL potential. After months of being recruited by top programs, he’s making his commitment decision.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ian Jackson announced that he is giving his commitment to Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat out SEC rivals Auburn, Georgia and LSU, along with Power Five titans Oklahoma and Oregon.

247Sports rates Jackson as the No. 235 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 15 outside linebacker in the nation, and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Alabama.

As a junior in 2019, Jackson recorded 91 tackles, an impressive 18 tackles for loss, and six sacks. For his efforts, he earned All-State honors from major publications.

Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class has been coming together slowly. As of writing they rank No. 34 in the nation and eighth in the SEC by 247Sports.

But it’s clear that Nick Saban has been getting the most out of the commitments he’s received. All six of Alabama’s current recruits rank in the top 500, and five of them are four-star recruits.

This past month has seen Alabama’s recruiting class double in size thanks to Jackson, Jacorey Brooks and Kaine Williams.

Knowing Saban and his staff, it won’t take long before the class swells in size again.

What kind of a role will Ian Jackson have at Alabama?