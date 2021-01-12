Injury Update For Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

Earlier: Alabama is rolling over Ohio State in the national title game right now, but Crimson Tide fans are waiting for an update on wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith, who went for an insane 215 yards and three touchdowns on 12 receptions in the first half, exited the game on Alabama’s opening drive of the third quarter. He left after getting hit on an incompletion.

Smith had the ball in his hands momentarily before dropping it, and based off what happened after the play, we think we know why. The dynamic wideout went to the blue medical tent on the sideline with a trainer holding one of his fingers.

By the looks of it, Smith may have dislocated a finger or two.

DeVonta Smith is in the medical tent. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 12, 2021

Alabama probably doesn’t need Smith to hang on and win this game. They just took a 38-17 lead midway through the third quarter, and there are still plenty of weapons left on offense.

However, it would be a cruel way for the Heisman Trophy winner to end his career in crimson. We hope Smith can get back out there.

Update: Smith is heading to the locker room.

DeVonta Smith is out of the medical tent and heading to the locker room, it appears. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 12, 2021

Stay tuned.