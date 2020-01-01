Injury Update For Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III just exited the Citrus Bowl after suffering an apparent injury in the third quarter.

Ruggs dove for a long pass from quarterback Mac Jones on a third down play and was unable to hang onto the ball. While he wasn’t touched by a Michigan player, the junior wideout landed on the turf hard.

It wasn’t clear at first what Ruggs hurt, but he was quite slow getting up and had to be helped off the field. After spending some time in the medical tent, he’s now heading to the locker room.

On the ABC broadcast, it was reported that Ruggs was “unlikely” to return.

Ruggs’ injury has re-ignited the conversation regarding whether or not draft-eligible players should participate in non-playoff bowl games. Ruggs has not announced his plans for next year, but could enter the 2020 draft he chooses to.

Earlier this week, Ruggs addressed his NFL future, saying he hasn’t made a decision yet.

“I don’t know. I mean, it’s the last game of this season. That’s all I can say,” he told reporters.

Hopefully, Ruggs was not seriously injured just now. We’ll keep you updated on his status.