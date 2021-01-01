Insane Photo Of Najee Harris’ Hurdle Against Notre Dame

Football fans who arrived late to Friday’s Rose Bowl between Alabama and Notre Dame missed one of the most incredible plays of the season.

During the first quarter, Alabama running back Najee Harris went screaming down the sideline. With a Notre Dame defender in his path, the 230-pound running back didn’t even think about running out of bounds.

Instead, the likely first-round pick just hurdled the defender instead. That’s right a 230-pound running back leaped over a defender in the open field and then continued running like it was nothing.

Video of the play sent the social media world into a frenzy. However, sometimes all we need is a picture.

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, but this one left us speechless.

Check it out.

Harris has touched the ball just four times so far this afternoon, but is already closing in on 100 total yards.

On three carries, Harris racked up 79 yards – including the 53-yard scamper when he leaped over a defender. He also has one reception so far today, which he took for another 14 yards.

After another lengthy drive down the field, Alabama owns a 21-7 lead over Notre Dame in the second quarter.