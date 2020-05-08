Jacorey Brooks, No. 3 WR In 2021 Class, Announces Commitment

On Friday afternoon, one of the best wide receiver recruits in the country took to social media to announce his commitment.

Jacorey Brooks, the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2021 class, is off the market. The four-star recruit took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It’s a major win for Nick Saban and company, who had major competition for the star wide receiver. Brooks, a Florida native, was reportedly considering the Gators strongly before committing to Alabama.

“To every collegiate coach who spent your time and energy recruiting me, I will always remember you and thanks for believing in me. With the Lord above blessing me to be in this position, I will be committing to the University of Alabama,” Brooks said in a statement.

Brooks is the No. 3 wide receiver recruit in the 2021 class. He’s the No. 6 player from the state of Florida and the No. 37 recruit in the class overall.

Brooks becomes just the fourth commitment for Saban and the Tide in the 2021 class. He’s the team’s new top commit, taking over for fellow four-star wide receiver Agiye Hall.

Alabama jumped from No. 57 to No. 43 in the overall standings for the 2021 class, according to 247Sports.