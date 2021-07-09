Former Alabama 4-Star Names 3 Final Transfer Destinations

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford recently withdrew his name from the NBA Draft, but that doesn’t automatically mean he’s returning to Tuscaloosa for the 2021-22 season.

Shackelford has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is looking at other options for next season. According to college hoops insider Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the former four-star guard has narrowed his list of transfer destinations to three teams.

Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech are the three teams remaining on Shackelford’s list. He also told Goodman that a return to Alabama is still a possibility.

Last season, Shackelford averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The Hesperia, California earned second-team All-SEC honors because of his production.

All three programs on this list would love to add Shackelford to their roster. He has proven over the past two seasons that he can be one of the top scorers on a contender.

If the Buckeyes land Shackelford this offseason, he’d immediately fill in for Duane Washington Jr. There’s no doubt that Shackelford and E.J. Liddell would be a lethal one-two punch in the Big Ten.

Seeing the Sooners in the mix for Shackelford shouldn’t surprise us, especially now that Porter Moser is the program’s head coach. We also can’t dismiss the Red Raiders even though Chris Beard left Lubbock earlier this offseason.

As of right now, there’s no timetable for when a decision will be made by Shackelford.